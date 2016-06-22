Daily Outlook, Wed 22 June 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push higher throughout the European and U.S. sessions. From last Thursday, 16 June low of 9431, the on-going rally has recorded a gain of 7.2% to print a high of 10122 in yesterday’s U.S. session but it does not have a clear break above the predefined 10110 medium-term pivotal resistance.

The current rally seen in the Germany 30 Index has outperformed its counterparts such as the U.S. S&P 500 and even some of the major stock indices such as Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng. The outperformance of the Germany 30 Index is largely due to the “Remain” camp leading by a small margin in opinion polls on this Thursday, 23 June U.K.’s EU referendum. However from a technical analysis standpoint, the current rally has appeared to be unsustainable at least in the short-term.

Please click on this link for a recap on our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Today key Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

Eurozone Preliminary Consumer Confidence for June @1400 GMT (-7.1 estimate)

Key elements

Current price action has tested but failed to break above the 10110 medium-term pivotal resistance (click here

The 10110 medium-term pivotal resistance now confluences with the former swing areas of 17 Mar/30 Mar 2016 where the Index where it has an initial failure bullish break on 19 April and 24 May 2016 (see daily chart).

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has continued to flash a bearish divergence signal despite the Index has printed a new high for this week. This observation suggests that upside momentum of price action is waning (see 4 hour chart).

The first short-term support rests at 9925 which is the reintegrated minor “triangle range” support (depicted in dotted purple) (see 4 hour chart).

The next support to watch will be at 9720 which is defined by the gapped up left on Monday, 20 June, Asian opening session and the pull-back support of the former minor swing highs of 15 June to 17 June 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10110

Supports: 9925 & 9750

Next resistance: 10350

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bearish bias. As long as the 10110 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential short-term decline to retest 9925 and a break below it may add impetus for a deeper slide to target the next support at 9750.

On the other hand, a clearance above (daily close above) the 10110 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10350 (minor swing high of 07 June 2016).

