Dax Slips As Coronavirus Fears Persist

Coronaviris fears continue to dampen demand for riskier assets

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 10, 2020 6:39 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
The Dax, likes its European peers has started the week on the back foot. Coronaviris fears continue to dampen demand for riskier assets, as the number of infected hits 40,000 and as the death toll surpasses that of SARS. The rapid spread of the virus, which shows no signs of slowing down, is raising concerns over the growth of the world’s second largest economy. 

The measures being taken to protect the Chinese public and seal off the Hubei province are expected have a negative impact on the Chinese and global economy. It is widely accepted that China will not reach its 6% GDP target, however the exact impact is proving hard to gauge and will depend greatly on how quickly the spread of the virus can be brought under control

Chinese CPI caps losses
After losing 0.5% on Friday the Dax is extending those losses on Monday, trading down a further 0.2%. Stronger than forecast Chinese inflation data has helped to limit the sell off at the start of the week. Meanwhile eurozone sentix investor confidence figures dropped to 5.2 in February down from 7.6 the previous month and short of the 5.9 forecast, dampening the mood.

Eurozone data showed a promising start to the year. However, the figures have since deteriorated. Last week eurozone, and particularly German data revealed that it was too early to call the bottoming out of the slowdown. Traders will look ahead to German and eurozone GDP data later this week, which could struggle to arrive at 0.1% growth. 
On the Dax Daimler was a rare advancer, gaining 0.6% amid plans to cut 15,000 jobs in a bid to reduce costs.

Levels to watch:
Dax is trading down 0.2%, although it remains above its 50, 100 and 200 sma on the 4 hour chart. Failure last week to break meaningfully 13600 has seen the Dax back in its sideways pattern that it has traded in since the end of 2019. 

Immediate resistance can be seen at 13551 (7th Feb high) prior to 13606 (high 6th Feb). We would be looking for a meaning break above 13606 for the Dax to make an attack on its all-time high of 13640.
Immediate support is at today's low of 13445, prior to the 50 sma at 13375, closely followed by 100 sma at 13351. A breakthrough here could see the bears back in control, heading towards 13133. 






Related tags: Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.