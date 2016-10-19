Wed, 19 Oct 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to trade higher in line with the major U.S. benchmark U.S. stock indices as we have anticipated earlier that the last two weeks plus of decline seen in global equities is being “overdone” due to an impending potential U.S. Fed policy interest rate hike in December which has already been priced in (more than 50% probability of a hike since three weeks ago based on Fed Fund futures prices).

Also, Q3 U.S. earnings reporting session has kick off with a firm footing so far with key companies such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Netflix that have managed to surpass expectations.

Upcoming Key European event to watch

ECB monetary policy meeting on Thursday, 29 October @1145GMT with press conference @1230GMT

Market consensus is expecting no change in its three benchmark policy interest rates (deposit facility at -0.40%, margin lending facility at 0.25% & main refinancing at 0%). The two key questions in most market participants’ minds right now is; (1) Will there be an extension on the existing QE programme, EUR 80 billion per month where it is being scheduled to end in March 2017? (2) Any remedy or changes in the current legal terms to address the scarcity of sovereign bonds that are available to purchase under the current QE programme (current rule is that sovereign debt with yields below the deposit rate of -0.4% are not ineligible).

In the last September meeting, ECB president Mario Draghi has announced that ECB staff will review its current QE programme. Given that inflation growth has continued to be lacklustre where the latest Eurozone CPI growth for September came in at 0.4% y/y which was way below ECB’s desired targeted rate of 2%. Thus, we do not expect ECB to taper its current QE programme at this juncture and it is likely that it may announce or give a more concrete hint to prepare the ground work to extend its QE beyond March 2017. Therefore, liquidity conditions will remain “loose” which will benefit equities and we may see a bullish breakout on European benchmark stock indices from their respective ranges in place since late August 2016.

Key technical elements

Current price action of the Germany 30 Index is now testing the upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” range configuration in place since 15 August 2016 high at 10700 (see daily chart)

In conjunction, the daily RSI oscillator has started to break above its former descending trendline resistance which indicates that upside momentum has started to resurface. This observation suggests potential bullish breakout in price action is imminent.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, it is likely that the aforementioned “Expanding Wedge” has seen its low on 30 September 2016 where the Index has managed to hold above the predefined 10230 “excess” support.

In the short-term, the hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level where Index may see a minor pull-back at this juncture.

Key short-term support rests at 10490/430 which is defined by the recent minor swing low of 18 Oct 2016, the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 30 September 2016 low and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 13 October 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10490/430

Resistances: 10700 & 10840/870

Next support: 10230 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias but the Index may see a minor pull-back first towards the 10490/430 short-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises. A break above 10700 is likely to reinforce a further up move to target the next resistance at 10840/870 in the first step.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 10430 is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone for a further slide to retest the 10230 medium-term pivotal support.

