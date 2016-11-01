dax short term technical outlook maintain bullish bias reinforced by china pmi 1836412016

Tues, 01 November 2016


November 1, 2016 1:26 PM
Tues, 01 November 2016

dax-1-hour_01-nov-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to trade sideways and held at the 10700/10600 pull-back support of the former “Expanding Wedge” bullish breakout. More details can be found in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy report published yesterday over here.

There will be no major German or Eurozone economic data releases for today. However, the better than expected China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI for October should support risk assets such as equities in the near-term as fear of a “hard landing” in China has subsided at this juncture. The data figures are as follow:

  • Non-Manufacturing PMI (54.0 versus 53.7 in Sep)
  • Caixin Manufacturing PMI (51.2 versus 50.1 in Sep)

The positive takeaway is that the non-manufacturing sector has continued to see three consecutive months of steady increase since August 2016. In addition, the manufacturing sector has started to show signs of a recovery as the latest October figure has indicated two consecutive months of expansion since September and were above 50 for the first time in nearly two years.

Key elements

  • Current price action has staged a minor bullish breakout from a former descending trendline (in dotted green) from 25 October 2016 now turns pull-back support at 10660.
  • The key short-term support remains at 10600 which also coincides with an ascending trendline support in place since the minor swing low area of 30 September 2016.
  • The short-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a minor pull-back in price action at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10660

Pivot (key support): 10600

Resistances: 10820 & 10990

Next support: 10450 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. However, the Index may see a minor dip towards the intermediate support at 10660 with a maximum limit set at the 10600 short-term pivotal support before a potential stab occurs to retest the last week high at 10820. On a break above 10820 is likely to open up scope for a further potential rally towards the next resistance at 10990.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 10600 may negate the preferred bullish tone for a further slide towards the 10450 medium-term pivotal support.

Economic Calendar

