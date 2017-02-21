dax risk of a decline below 11894 1844212017

Short-term Technical Outlook (Tues, 21 Feb 2016) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Yesterday, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 21, 2017 12:44 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term Technical Outlook (Tues, 21 Feb 2016)

DAX (daily)_ 21 Feb 2017

DAX (1 hour)_ 21 Feb 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

Yesterday, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has pushed higher to print a high of 11861 in the opening hour in line with a strong closing seen in major U.S. benchmark stock indices on last Friday, 21 February 2017.

As per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook on the major stock indices published yesterday (click here for a recap), we are still convinced that the recent up move seen on the DAX is considered as a melt-up move where “optimism” got over ahead of itself where the Index is due for a potential multi-week decline.

Key technical elements

  • The recent 3.4% rally from 07 February 2017 low has stalled right at a significant resistance zone of 11800/12020 (see daily chart).
  • The short-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed out bearish divergence signal and still has not reached its extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that the upside momentum of the recent price action has started to wane where the Index now faces the risk of a mean reversion to the downside at this juncture.
  • The intermediate support to watch will be the 11700/600 zone which is defined by the minor swing low area of 17 February 2017 and the ascending trendline from 09 November 2016 low (see hourly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 11894

Supports: 11700 & 11600

Next resistance: 12020

Conclusion

As long as the 11894 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a decline to target 11700 before 11600.

On the other hand, a break above 11894 will negate the bearish tone to see a further potential push up to test the upper limit of the significant resistance zone at 12020.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

