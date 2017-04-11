dax potential short term drop in progress below 12200280 1849162017

Short-term Technical Outlook (Tues, 11 Apr 2017) (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had traded […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 11, 2017 6:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term Technical Outlook (Tues, 11 Apr 2017)

DAX (1 hour)_ 11 Apr 2017(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had traded sideways since it printed a high of 12278 in yesterday’s (10 April) Asian session.

Key technical elements

  • The Index has just staged a bearish breakdown below its former minor ascending trendline support from 06 April 2017 swing low now turns pull-back resistance at 12200.
  • Since its 12387 high printed on 03 April 2017, the Index has started to evolve within a short-term bearish descending channel.
  • The lower boundary of the aforementioned descending channel rests at the 12030 which also confluences with the lower boundary of a longer-term bullish ascending in place since 07 February 2017 and our medium-term pivotal support at the 12080/30 zone (click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook report published yesterday).
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 12280 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 05 April/10 April 2017 and close to the upper boundary of the short-term descending channel.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to its overbought zone which suggests a potential bearish reversal in price action is looming.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 12200

Pivot (key resistance): 12280

Supports: 12080/30 (medium-term pivot)

Next resistance: 12380

Conclusion

As long as the 12280 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential drop to target the 12080/30 medium-term pivotal support zone before a potential recovery materialises.

However, a clearance above 12280 may negate the preferred bearish tone to see a squeeze up to retest the recent 03 April swing area of 12380.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.