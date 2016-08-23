dax potential recovery above 10380 medium term pivotal support 1827822016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had a highly volatile trading session yesterday as it


August 23, 2016 2:52 PM
What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had a highly volatile trading session yesterday as it traded a range of 2.6% (the largest daily range since 09 August 2016) where it staged an initial strong rally to print a high of 10659 in the opening hour of yesterday’s European session before it plummeted to print a low of 10387 in the next 2 hours without any major Germany/Eurozone economic data release.

After hitting a low of 10387, it has started to trade sideways and interestingly yesterday low of 10387 is very close to our predefined 10380 medium-term pivotal support set for this week (click here to recap the details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday).

Today key Germany/Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

  • Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI for Aug (preliminary) @0730 GMT (53.5 consensus)
  • Germany Markit Services PMI for Aug (preliminary) @0730 GMT (54.3 consensus)
  • Eurozone Markit Manufacturing PMI for Aug (preliminary) @0800 GMT (52 consensus)
  • Eurozone Markit Services PMI for Aug (preliminary) @0800 GMT (52.8 consensus)
  • Eurozone Consumer Confidence for Aug (preliminary) @1400 GMT (-7.6 consensus)

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis and in conjunction with other technical analysis studies, the 10380 support level is a potential inflection point to see a rebound in price action.
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal which suggests that the downside momentum of yesterday’s decline has abated. This observation reinforces the potential rebound scenario at the 10380 support.
  • Near-term resistance stands at 10640 (yesterday’s minor swing high) followed by the more significant resistance of 10870 which is defined by the medium-term swing high areas of 07/30 December 2015 and a Fibonacci cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10380 (medium-term)

Resistances: 10640 & 10870

Next support: 10090

Conclusion

As long as the 10380 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential recovery to retest the minor swing high at 10640 before target the next resistance at 10870 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clear break below 10380 is likely to invalidate our preferred medium-term bullish view to trigger the start of a corrective decline to retrace the entire up move from the Brexit’s 24 June 2016 low. The next support rests at 10090 which is defined by the medium-term swing low area of 03 August 2016 and close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the entire up move from 24 June 2016 low to last week high of 10806

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

