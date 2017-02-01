Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 01 Feb 2016)

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

Yesterday, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to plummet and broke below the 11640 level and failed to have a daily close above it.

These latest set of price action has reduced the probability of the “final push up” scenario to print a marginal new high of 12020 as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook report published yesterday (click here for a recap).

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the decline from 26 January 2017 high of 11893 is likely the completion of a minor degree bearish impulsive wave, labelled as 1 at yesterday low of 11535. Right now it is undergoing a minor degree corrective up move (dead cat bounce) to retrace the prior bearish impulsive wave before another potential bearish impulsive downleg materialises (wave 3).

The potential end target of the aforementioned potential on-going corrective rebound stands at the 11710/755 zone which is defined by a confluence of elements. The minor swing high area seen yesterday during early European session, the minor trendline resistance (in pink) from 26 January 2017 high and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 26 January 2017 high to yesterday low.

The daily RSI oscillator has traced a bearish divergence signal and continues to inch downwards. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action from a higher time horizon has abated where a potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bearish reversal is likely to occur.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 11710/755

Pivot (key resistance): 11810

Support: 11450

Next resistance: 11893

Conclusion

The Index may see a further minor push up (dead cat bounce) at this juncture towards 11710/755 with a maximum limit set at the 11810 short-term pivotal resistance before another potential downleg materialises to target the next support at 11450 (swing low area of 17 January 2017) in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above 19400 is likely to put the bears on hold to see a further squeeze up to retest the significant swing high of 11893.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.