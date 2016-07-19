dax potential bullish breakout above expanding wedge range top 1822002016
Daily Outlook, Tues 19 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tested the […]
Daily Outlook, Tues 19 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tested the […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tested the medium-term “Expanded Wedge” range resistance at 10180 (depicted in dotted purple) in place since 21 April 2016 (printed a high of 10164 yesterday, 18 July).
However, technical elements are positive at the moment which advocates for a potential minor consolidation below 10180 rather than a deeper decline back towards the “Expanding Wedge” range support at 9120.
Please click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly/medium-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday, 18 July 2016.
Today’s key Eurozone economic data releases/events as follow:
Pivot (key support): 9960
Resistances: 10180 & 10340
Next support: 9800 (medium-term pivot)
Poised for a potential bullish breakout. As long as the 9960 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish breakout above the “Expanding Wedge” resistance at 10180 to open up scope for a further potential rally towards the next resistance at 10340 in the first step.
On the other hand, a break below the 9960 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold to see a deeper pull-back to test this week’s medium-term pivotal support at 9800.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.