DAX, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By:  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 8:34 AM
28 views
Graphic of trading data chart
Fiona Cincotta
By:  ,  Senior Market Analyst

DAX rises after Nvidia boosts the market mood

  • Nvidia smashed forecasts and guided for a 170% rise in Q3 revenue
  • PMI data disappointed by ECB peak rates could be near
  • DAX tests 20 sma resistance

The DAX is pushing higher for a fourth consecutive session as we return to the bad news is good news scenario and as Nvidia’s results inject optimism into the broader market.

Blockbuster earnings from Wall Street’s darling, the AI chip maker Nvidia, boosted US futures and Asian equities before transferring to Europe.

The stock posted revenue and earnings well ahead of expectations, forecast Q3 revenue to rise 170% YoY, and announced a bumper $25 billion buyback programme.

The eurozone economic calendar is empty today, so Nvidia news will likely keep stocks buoyant.

Yesterday, PMI data came in much worse than expected, raising concerns over the health of the economy. The eurozone composite PMI fell to 47, down from 48.6. The services PMI fell below 50 for the first time this year, and Germany’s business activity dropped to its lowest level in 3 years, raising concerns of a prolonged economic slowdown.

The data has fueled bets that the ECB is close to peak rates, sending stocks higher.

Looking ahead to the US session, US durable goods and jobless claims data is awaited. The Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium begins today with several Fed officials due to speak.

DAX forecast – technical analysis

DAX rebounded off support at 15466 and has extended gains for a fourth day. The price is testing resistance at 15900 the 20 sma. A rise above here and 16050, the August 10 high, brings 16335, the May high, into play ahead of 16500.

On the flip side, should sellers successfully defend the 20 sma, the price could fall back to test the August low at 15465 and the 200 sma at 15420. A break below here brings 15000 into focus.

dax forecast chart

Oil falls on weak US data & as the Jackson Hole forum begins

  • Nerves show ahead of the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium
  • Weak US PMI data overshadows large stockpile draw
  • Oil sellers need to break below 77.60

Oil is extending losses for a fourth straight session, putting losses so far this week at over 3% despite an improved market mood today. Instead, disappointing data and nerves that the Federal Reserve could reinforce a hawkish stance are weighing on oil.

Today, the Jackson Hole economic symposium, hosted by the Federal Reserve, kicks off in Kansas City, with several Fed officials due to speak.

Historically, the Jackson Hole Symposium has been used as a platform by Fed leaders to get a clear message about the outlook for monetary policy.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak tomorrow.

On the data front, US Composite PMI came in below forecasts at 50.4, down from 52, suggesting that the US economy is stalling. While stocks rallied on hopes that this could mean the Fed is near peak rates, oil fell on worries over the demand outlook.

Meanwhile, EIA stockpile data showed a drop of 6.13 million barrels in inventories for the week ending August 18, significantly more than the -2.85 million forecast.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

WTI crude oil price ran into resistance at 84.60 and rebounded lower, breaking below the 20 sma, before hitting a low of 77.60 yesterday. Selle5rs need to break below this level to extend the selloff towards the 200 sma at 76.00.

On the upside, buyers could look for a rise above the 20 sma at 81.14 and 81.73, the August 21 high, to bring 83.50, the April high, back into focus.

oil FORECAST CHART

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax Oil Two Trades to Watch

Latest market news

View more
PCE inflation, NFP and ISM manufacturing in focus: The Week Ahead – 25/08/2023
Today 03:11 AM
AUD/USD: Powell positioning provides fuel for a bounce
Today 02:17 AM
USD/JPY perks up, ASX 200 slides ahead of Jackson Hole: Asian Open – 25/08/2023
Yesterday 10:42 PM
Nasdaq dips, despite Nvidia blowout – with bond yields climbing and dollar benefitting
Yesterday 05:41 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Support at 1.2625 Under Pressure Again
Yesterday 02:41 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 24, 2023
Yesterday 12:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

jackson_hole_01
USD/JPY perks up, ASX 200 slides ahead of Jackson Hole: Asian Open – 25/08/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:42 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 24, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:44 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: NVIDIA stock hits new highs on earnings blowout
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 08:41 AM
        stocks_04
        The Nasdaq 100 gets an ‘Nvidia bump’ ahead of Jackson Hole
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 02:27 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.