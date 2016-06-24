dax medium term targetsupport almost met at 9120 potential short term rebound within complex range 1

Daily Outlook, Fri 24 June 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has plummeted as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 24, 2016 5:38 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Fri 24 June 2016

DAX (daily)_24 Jun 2016

DAX (1 hour)_24 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has plummeted as expected after the breakdown of the predefined short-term support at 9925 as per highlighted in our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.

Reinforced by an unwinding of earlier long positions caused by the herding behaviour towards “risk on” theme play in anticipation of the “Remain” camp to win today’s U.K. EU referendum. The opposite occurs as final vote results have shown the “Leave” camp won by a narrow margin of 51.9%. The Index has almost met the expected medium-term downside target/support of 9120 (printed a current intraday low of 9161) as per highlighted in our earlier weekly technical outlook/strategy published on Monday (click here to recap).

Key elements

  • Since its 21 April 2016 high of 10527, the Index has appeared to be evolving within a complex “Expanding Wedge” configuration (depicted in dotted purple). The horrendous decline seen in today’s Asian session has hit the lower boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” which confluences with the minor swing low area of 24 February 2016 and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the prior rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high at 9120 (see daily chart).
  • The upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” now stands at 10180 which also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the current steep decline seen from yesterday’s high to today’s current intraday low of 9161.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9435

Pivot (key support): 9120

Resistances: 9770 & 10180

Next support: 8696/580 (long-term)

Conclusion

Due for a potential short-term rebound back up towards complex range. As long as the 9120 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential rebound towards 9770 before targeting the upper boundary of the complex “Expanding Wedge” at 10180.

However, failure to hold above the 9120 short-term pivotal support is likely to unleash another round of slide to test the long-term  support at 8696/580 (also the 11 February 2016 swing low area).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.