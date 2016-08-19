Daily Outlook, Friday 19 August 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has drifted down but held above the 10530 intermediate support as expected.

Thereafter, the Index has traded sideways after the release of the latest European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy meeting minutes for July that hinted further monetary easing measures can be introduced if economic conditions on the Eurozone fail to improve due to poor health of the European banking sector and the aftershocks from the Brexit vote.

Today key Germany/Eurozone economic data/releases as follow:

Germany Producer Price Index for Jul @0600 GMT (0.1% m/m & -2.1% y/y consensus)

Key elements

The Index is now trading close to the lower boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 06 July 2016 at 10480 now acting as a support at 10560.

Right below the 10560 ascending channel’s support lies the key medium-term support zone of 10480/380 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former descending range top bullish breakout that has capped previous advances since 12 April 2015 high and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 24 June 2016 low to Monday, 15 August 2016 high of 10806.

which is defined by the pull-back support of the former descending range top bullish breakout that has capped previous advances since 12 April 2015 high and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 24 June 2016 low to Monday, 15 August 2016 high of 10806. The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal on Wednesday, 17 August which suggests that the downside momentum of the minor decline seen from Monday, 15 August 2016 high of 10806 has started to abate.

The shorter-term (1 hour) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which suggests that upside momentum of price action has started to resurface.

Near-term resistance stands at 10705 (the minor swing high area of 16/17 August 2016 follow by the more significant resistance zone of 10870/990 which is defined by the medium-term swing high areas of 07/30 December 2015 and a Fibonacci cluster. The next resistance will be at 11050 which is likely the potential top of the current medium-term uptrend in place since 24 June 2016 low (the upper boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 06 July 2016 low & a potential 5th wave target, 5/ of (1) based on the Elliot Wave Principal).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10530

Pivot (key support): 10480/380

Resistances: 10705, 10870/990 & 11050

Next support: 10090

Conclusion

Maintain bullish stance for potential final push up. As long as the 10480/380 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a push up to retest the 10705 intermediate resistance and a break above it may add impetus for a potential rally to target the next resistance zone of 10870/990.

On the other hand, a break below the 10480/380 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the medium-term uptrend in place since 24 June 2016 low and open up scope for a corrective decline towards the next support at 10090.

