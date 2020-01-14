DAX looks set for new record high

Following last week’s sizeable rally, the DAX has been unable to add to those gains for the last few trading sessions, keeping the German benchmark index within its existing range.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 14, 2020 8:16 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Following last week’s sizeable rally, the DAX has been unable to add to those gains for the last few trading sessions, keeping the German benchmark index within its existing range. But it could be a matter of time before the index breaks out to a new high — not just for the year, but also to a fresh record peak.

Global equities have been rising over the past several months owing to optimism over a US-China phase one trade deal. This looks set to be sealed and signed on Wednesday. It will just be a formality because the news has already been priced in. But the fact that the Trump administration has decided to lift its designation of China as a currency manipulator is an important change. This should help with the phase two of the negotiations that are set to get underway as soon as phase one is signed. Indeed, there will be a real urgency from China to end its damaging trade war with the US after fresh data revealed its trade with the largest economy dropped nearly 11% last year.

Earnings season kicks off

Meanwhile, stocks could find additional support should the fourth quarter earnings results turn out to be better than expected. Reports will start coming in from today with US banks Citi, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America all due to report over the next two days.  Earning results from JP Morgan and Citigroup, released a few moments ago, both beat expectations, although Wells Fargo disappointed. Thanks to historically low interest rates, analysts are not expecting great numbers from the sector. While analysts’ expectations could be met, the downbeat expectations mean they could easily be beaten, too. As my colleague Ken Odeluga reported earlier, there are reasons to be bullish on the sector - HERE is why.

DAX set for breakout

While the focus will be on US bank stocks with the earnings season there having officially started — and European peers don’t start reporting until the end of the month — I wanted to focus on the DAX index given its potential for a big technical breakout. The German index has been supported above all by the ECB’s extraordinary loose monetary policy stance. Expectations of a rebound in exports to China, with the latter expected to end its trade war with the US, has also boosted export names. Meanwhile Eurozone data has shown slight improvement in recent times, suggesting a recession could be avoided.

Source: Trading View and FOREX.com. Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

After last week’s bullish outside candle, the DAX has spent the first half of this week in consolidation mode. But the pressure is building for a potential breakout that could take the index above its previous record high (13593) hit in 2018. With the index holding near its recent highs, the technical outlook thus remains bullish - unless and until it creates a key reversal pattern or breaks and holds below an old low (such as 12980).


Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.