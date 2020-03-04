Dax Jumps On Hopes ECB Will Follow Fed

Yesterday’s surprise Fed cut is boosting expectations that the ECB will follow suit at the meeting next week. Whilst the ECB clearly has less ammunition that the Fed given how low interest rates already are, expectations of a 10-basis points rate cut are growing. Furthermore, following the G7 meeting yesterday so far just the Fed has acted. The Fed can’t support the global economy by itself, a more united response is expected. However, the ECB clearly want to buy themselves more time given how empty their ammunition cupboard is. A lower interest rate environment is more business friendly hence the jump in equities on the prospect of further easing.

Levels to watch

The Dax is trading up 1.35% at 12148, as it moves back above an ascending trend line support which it fell through in the previous session and that has been intact since early late 2018.

A close above this support could indicate more upside is to come.

Immediate support can be seem at 12125 (trendline) prior to 11929 (today’s low) before opening the door to 11624 (Monday’s low).

On the upside, resistance can be seen at 12272 (yesterday’s high) prior to 12642 (200 sma) and 12850 (high 26th Feb)







