dax further potential push up towards ascending wedge top 1846852017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 17 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Since the start of this week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy […]
Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 17 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Since the start of this week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy […]
Since the start of this week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had been trading in a 120 points range until it broke above its recent minor swing high of 12070 printed on 10 March 2017 triggered by the post “FOMC induced rally” for equities.
Recall that we are neutral between 12200 and 11900 in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) as per highlighted in our last weekly technical outlook report (click here for a recap). Let’s now review the shorter-term technical elements for a 1 to 3 days view.
Intermediate support: 12043
Pivot (key support): 12014
Next resistance: 12200
Next support: 11900
The Index may see a minor pull-back towards yesterday’s low at 12043 with a maximum limit set at the 12014 short-term pivotal support (also the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge”) before it stages another potential upleg to target 12200.
However, failure to hold above 12014 is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a further slide towards the next support at 11900 (congestion area from 06 March to 09 March 2017).
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.