DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails

European stocks traded mixed with Spain’s Ibex rising to a fresh weekly high and Germany’s DAX off its earlier lows at mid-day in London as government bond yields eased off their earlier highs.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 9, 2025 1:00 PM
stocks_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

European stocks traded mixed with Spain’s Ibex rising to a fresh weekly high and Germany’s DAX off its earlier lows at mid-day in London as government bond yields eased off their earlier highs. Earlier, UK’s gilts were sharply higher across the board, triggering a sell-off in domestically focused stocks and the pound, all to suggest that investors are losing faith in the government’s ability to keep a lid on the national debt and/or to control inflation. We also heard cautious outlook from top UK retailer Tesco while Marks and Spencer warned of “uncertain” economic growth. Similarly, German bond yields were also sharply higher, tracking US yields, before easing from their respective highs. Rising borrowing costs and weakness in economic growth both across Europe and in China all point to a bleak economic outlook. Against this backdrop, investors may struggle to maintain a bullish view on the DAX forecast, after the index’s stellar 18% rise last year, which came on the back of a 20% rally the year before. This year, we may see a bit of a pullback if valuation concerns take centre stage now with bond markets offering competitive yield advantage over falling equity yields.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in 2025

Technical Signals Point to a Possible Correction

 

From a technical standpoint, the DAX remains in a robust long-term uptrend, having weathered only two significant corrections since its October 2022 bottom. These corrections, both around 10%, were met with strong dip-buying activity, propelling the index to new highs. However, warning signs are emerging again. Let’s start with looking at the weekly chart of the DAX.

 

DAX forecast: Weekly chart enters key resistance zone

 

DAX forecast

In December, the DAX tested resistance at the upper boundary of both its long-term bullish channel and a medium-term channel established since 2022. This dual resistance, coupled with negative divergence on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), suggests momentum may be waning. The RSI, having peaked above the overbought threshold of 70, is now making lower highs despite the DAX reaching new all-time highs in December. Such divergence often precedes a correction. We have seen a similar pattern on major US indices such as the S&P 500.

 

If history repeats itself, a 10% pullback could bring the index down to the support trendline of its medium-term channel. Unless a major bearish catalyst emerges, this scenario would likely set the stage for another leg higher. However, traders should remain vigilant for signs of deeper corrections.

 

Key Levels to Watch on the Daily Chart

 

DAX forecast

 

Zooming in on the daily chart, the DAX has shown resilience after finding good support around the October high of 19,680, turning prior resistance into a floor. Currently, it is retesting 20,330 resistance zone, a key level where bears may look to regain control.

 

For bearish momentum to gain traction, however, a decisive break below the psychological 20,000 level is essential. This area previously acted as resistance in late December. Additionally, a daily close outside the rising wedge pattern observed on the chart could signal a shift in sentiment.

 

While the bulls have consistently defended key levels, any failure to hold support could invite stronger selling pressure. But if you are a bearish trader, be warned that until a clear reversal signal emerges, caution remains warranted given the DAX’s strong performance last year despite macroeconomic challenges.

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Dax GER40 Germany 40 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Silver Forecast: Bulls Push Past Key Hurdle—More Upside Ahead?
Today 11:22 PM
USD/CAD spikes to 5-year high as Trump's tariffs come knocking
Today 10:13 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Defends Post-Fed Rally
Today 07:50 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance
Today 06:55 PM
USD/JPY Update: The Yen Recovers After the Fed Decision
Today 04:34 PM
Gold Price Rallies to Fresh Record High amid Limited Response to Fed
Today 04:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_02
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 09:30 AM
    united_kingdom_01
    DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Yesterday 08:47 AM
      germany_05
      DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 23, 2025 10:10 AM
        Market trader analysing data
        DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 20, 2025 12:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.