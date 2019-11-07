DAX eyes fifth weekly gain

Germany’s benchmark could use a fifth weekly higher close this Friday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2019 12:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Germany’s benchmark could use a fifth weekly higher close this Friday

This week’s swings between an over-arching appetite for risk and more aversive sentiment have played havoc with stock markets’ short-term direction. On Thursday at least, equity indices appear to be on an upswing on renewed signs that the long grind towards a trade deal could soon bear its first fruit. In Europe, a pre-eminent beneficiary is Germany’s DAX index. The U.S. is Germany’s biggest trading partner overall, followed by the United Kingdom. China is a top-five export partner of Europe’s growth engine. With Brexit worries beginning to alleviate as trade conflict escalation shows signs of reaching its limits, it’s little wonder that the DAX has begun to outperform large European counterpart markets on a year-to-date basis. Naturally, the obverse of the DAX’s tie to high-level geopolitics is that a reversal of recent improvements on the global front will pose risks to the German benchmark’s rebound.

Chart points

Quite remarkably, DAX’s advance from late 2018/early 2019 lows is intact. The rough channel over that stretch continues. In the weekly view, the current focus is whether the market can signal readiness to extend its resilient run of four weekly gains with a fifth higher close on Friday. A close above the closest key resistance—circa 13210, a peak in May 2018—would provide a provide a strong basis for upside progress to continue. A failure would add to suggestions that a consolidation may be due.

Germany 30 CFD – Weekly

Source: City Index

Related tags: Indices Shares market Germany 40 Trade War China China Europe Germany UK US

Latest market news

View more
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
Today 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
Today 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
Today 06:39 AM
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Today 02:54 AM
Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
Yesterday 11:03 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Cuts, Focus Shifts to US NFP, CPI, and FOMC
Yesterday 05:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_03
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Research
    ASX 200 looks set to benefit from Wall Street’s record highs: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 5, 2024 11:02 PM
      china_07
      USD/HKD holds the clues for the Hang Seng’s next move
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 5, 2024 02:16 AM
        stocks_04
        VIX logs wild swings in open interest (again), S&P 500 seeks direction
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 4, 2024 02:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.