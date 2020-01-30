Dax Drops As Fears Of Coronavirus Economic Impact Grow

Dax drops over 1% on coronavirus fears

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 30, 2020 6:48 AM
Currency prices
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
In line with other equity markets across the globe, the Dax is declining in early trade. Fears over coronavirus and its impact on the Chinese economy, global growth and trade have weighed heavily on sentiment. 

The number of cases of coronavirus in mainland China has outnumbered the infections in China during SARS in 2002/3. At that time Chinese GDP was at 11% and the economic impact of SARS knocked 2% off the GDP in the relevant quarters.

Evidence is mounting that the deadly virus outbreak is disrupting China’s economy. Economists have started slashing growth figures from 0.3% - 4% as authorities start restricting travel and lock down cities. Chinese New Year is usually a time of huge spending on travel, entertainment, dinning out and shopping. Many companies have suspended their operations and the Chinese will not be spending anywhere near the $145 billion that was spent around the last Chinese New Year.

China is responsible for 15% of global GDP. When China sneezes the rest of the world catches a cold. As we have seen with US – China trade dispute, declining global confidence and trade has the potential to hit exporter nation Germany hard.

German data
Data coming out of Europe’s largest economy this morning hasn’t helped ease the run on German stocks. Germany’s unadjusted employment rate rose in January, 198,000 higher than the previous month and 20,000 higher than a year earlier.
Investors will now look ahead to German inflation data. CPI is expected to decrease -0.6% mom in Jan. US GDP figures could also help drive sentiment. US economic growth is expected at 2.1%#

Chart thoughts
Dax has dropped over 1% breaking through its 200 sma on 4 hour chart. The Dax trades below 200, 100 and 50 sma on a bearish chart.
Immediate support at 13106 (low 8th Jan) prior to 12948 (low 6th Jan). On the flip side resistance is around 13350, (100 sma swing high 29th Jan), followed by 13430 (50sma) which could open the door to 13604 (high 24th January).


Related tags: Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
Yesterday 07:26 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 04:15 PM
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

Market trader analysing data
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
    stocks_03
    DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 9, 2025 01:00 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Technical Tuesday – January 7, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 7, 2025 12:30 PM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        CAC, DAX forecast: EU stocks struggle amid political uncertainty as Wall Street hits records
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 27, 2024 01:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.