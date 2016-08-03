dax declined but now right above 10060 medium term pivotal support 1824432016
Daily Outlook, Wed 03 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has broken below […]
Daily Outlook, Wed 03 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has broken below […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has broken below yesterday’s predefined short-term pivotal support at 10180/160 which invalidated the preferred direct rise scenario.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Yesterday’s fall in DAX was triggered by a sell-off in European banks and the U.S. dollar weakness which dragged down the USDJPY (a proxy of global risk appetite which has a close direct relationship with the key European benchmark stock index, Euro STOXX 600).
Pivot (key support): 10060/15 (excess)
Resistances: 10280 & 10380
Next support: 9800
Right above 10060/15 (excess) medium-term pivotal support for at least a potential short-term rebound to target the near-term resistances at 10280 follow by 10380.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10060/15 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper decline towards the next support at 9800 (the former minor swing high area of 04 July 2016 that has been tested several times at the swing lows of 06 May to 24 May 2016).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.