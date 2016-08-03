dax declined but now right above 10060 medium term pivotal support 1824432016

Daily Outlook, Wed 03 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has broken below […]


August 3, 2016
Daily Outlook, Wed 03 August 2016

DAX (4 hour)_03 Aug 2016

DAX (1 hour)_03 Aug 2016

USDJPY & Euro stoxx 600_03 Aug 2016

USDJPY (daily)_03 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has broken below yesterday’s predefined short-term pivotal support at 10180/160 which invalidated the preferred direct rise scenario.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Yesterday’s fall in DAX was triggered by a sell-off in European banks and the U.S. dollar weakness which dragged down the USDJPY (a proxy of global risk appetite which has a close direct relationship with the key European benchmark stock index, Euro STOXX 600).

Key elements

  • Current price action has declined by 3.6% from this Monday (01 August) high of 10474 and it is now right above the medium-term pivotal support of 10060 which is defined by the pull-back support (depicted in dotted green) of the former short-term ascending range bullish breakout, the former minor swing high area of 14 July 2016 and close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 06 July 2016 low to this Monday (01 August) high of 10474 at 10015 (see 4 hour chart)
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme oversold level coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in shorter-term (1 hour) Stochastic oscillator. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of the current decline in place since Monday (01 August) has started to abate which implies price action is likely to see a potential rebound at this juncture.
  • The near-term resistance now stands at 10280 which is former minor swing lows area of 28 July/01 August 2016 follow by 10380, the upper boundary of the significant descending range in place since 12 April 2015 high.
  • Based on intermarket analysis, the USDJJPY has a close direct relationship with the Euro STOXX 600 since January 2012 and it has explained clearly the current weakness seen in the European equities that comes hand in hand with the rout seen in the USDJPY since last Friday, 29 July (Japanese policy makers have failed to ignite the “surprise element” that can exceed market expectations on its fiscal and monetary policies). The on-going decline in the USD/JPY is now right at the upper limit of the its long-term key support zone of 100.70/99.00 with the daily RSI oscillator right on its ascending trendline support. A positive daily candlestick pattern right at the 100.70 support can reinforce at least a potential multi-day rebound scenario for USDJPY which in turn will likely benefit the DAX on the upside (see 3rd & 4th charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10060/15 (excess)

Resistances: 10280 & 10380

Next support: 9800

Conclusion

Right above 10060/15 (excess) medium-term pivotal support for at least a potential short-term rebound to target the near-term resistances at 10280 follow by 10380.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10060/15 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper decline towards the next support at 9800 (the former minor swing high area of 04 July 2016 that has been tested several times at the swing lows of  06 May to 24 May 2016).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

