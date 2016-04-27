(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged an initial push up in yesterday’s early European session (printed a high of 10386) but it does not have a clear break above the predefined 10360 short-term pivotal resistance. Thereafter, it continued its expected downward trajectory and hit the first target (support) at 10227 in the U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

Today key economic data release for Germany will be as follow:

1) Gfk Consumer Confidence Survey for May @0600 GMT

Key elements

In the short-term, the Index has started to evolve within a bearish channel in place since 21 April 2016 high with its upper boundary close to the 10360 short-term pivotal resistance.

The lower boundary of the short-term descending channel now also coincides with the significant short-term support at 10106 which we have highlighted in yesterday’s short-term outlook/strategy.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator, a measure of price momentum is still oriented to the downside and still has room to manoeuvre before reaching its first support. This observation reinforces the short-term bearish expectation towards the 10106 range support (see daily chart).

The next short-term support rests at 9900 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 18 April 2016 @2pm that has also tested the former minor swing high of 04 April 2016 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 08 April 2016 low @2am to last Friday, 21 April 2016 high of 10527.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10360

Supports: 10106 & 9900

Next resistance: 10630

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bearish expectation. As long as the 10360 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a further potential push down to target 10106 and a break below 10106 should add impetus for a potential deeper decline towards the next support at 9900.

On the flipside, a clearance above the 10360 short-term pivotal resistance may damage the bearish scenario to see an extension of the current rally towards the next resistance at 10630 (the critical zone of the upper boundary of the long-term descending channel in place since 12 April 2015 high, see attached daily chart).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.