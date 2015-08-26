dax daily outlook wed 26 aug further potential push up above 9600 key support 1124032015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to bounce higher and hit our first target


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 26, 2015 12:58 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to bounce higher and hit our first target at 10180 before staging the expected retracement.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has remained above the 34-month Moving Average (in red) that is acting as a support at 9600 (see monthly chart).
  • The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from the oversold region and still has further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation reinforces a further push up scenario for the Index (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate resistance zone to watch remains at 10280/10440 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the medium term descending channel breakout (in purple), the 38.2%/50%  Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep down move from 06 August 2015 high @8am to the current low of 24 August 2015 and trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 11 August 2015 @8am  (see daily & 1 hour charts).
  • The hourly Stochastic has inched upwards and it is now approaching the extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back towards the critical 9600 support.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9600

Resistance: 10280 & 10440

Next support: 9320

Conclusion

As long as the 9600 key pivotal support holds, the Index may see another round of push up to target the 10280 resistance and even 10440 next.

On the other hand, a break below the 9600 pivotal support is likely to dampen the bullish tone to see a slide to retest  the 24 August 2015 low at 9320.

Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader  

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Economic Calendar

