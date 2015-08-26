(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to bounce higher and hit our first target at 10180 before staging the expected retracement.

Key elements

The Index has remained above the 34-month Moving Average (in red) that is acting as a support at 9600 (see monthly chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from the oversold region and still has further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation reinforces a further push up scenario for the Index (see daily chart).

The intermediate resistance zone to watch remains at 10280/10440 which is defined by the pull-back resistance of the medium term descending channel breakout (in purple), the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep down move from 06 August 2015 high @8am to the current low of 24 August 2015 and trendline resistance (in pink) joining the highs since 11 August 2015 @8am (see daily & 1 hour charts).

The hourly Stochastic has inched upwards and it is now approaching the extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back towards the critical 9600 support.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9600

Resistance: 10280 & 10440

Next support: 9320

Conclusion

As long as the 9600 key pivotal support holds, the Index may see another round of push up to target the 10280 resistance and even 10440 next.

On the other hand, a break below the 9600 pivotal support is likely to dampen the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 24 August 2015 low at 9320.

Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader

