The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to bounce higher and hit our first target at 10180 before staging the expected retracement.
Pivot (key support): 9600
Resistance: 10280 & 10440
Next support: 9320
As long as the 9600 key pivotal support holds, the Index may see another round of push up to target the 10280 resistance and even 10440 next.
On the other hand, a break below the 9600 pivotal support is likely to dampen the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 24 August 2015 low at 9320.
