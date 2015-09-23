(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has performed worse than our expectation as it did not shape a rebound to test 10080 before a decline occurs. Instead, it just rebounded to a high of 10018 and tumbled sharply beyond the expected 9780 short-term target and hit the weekly downside target zone of 9600/9320 (click here for more details as per highlighted in our weekly outlook).

Please click here for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is now at the critical support zone of 9600/9320 which is defined by the 34-month Moving Average and the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index appears to have completed a five wave (i, ii, iii, iv &v) down move cycle in place since 09 September 2015 high as a typical 5 th wave Fibonacci projection of 0.764 from 09 September 2015 high @3pm to 22 September 2015 high @2pm has been met at the 9470 level. This observation suggests that at least a potential rebound should materialise at this juncture for the Index.

wave Fibonacci projection of 0.764 from 09 September 2015 high @3pm to 22 September 2015 high @2pm has been met at the 9470 level. This observation suggests that at least a potential rebound should materialise at this juncture for the Index. The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region and still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

The intermediate resistance zone stands at 9780/9890 which is defined by the former 21 September 2015 swing low @4pm and the trendline resistance from 18 September 2015 high @3am.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9470

Resistance: 9780/9890

Next support: 9320 (“Black Monday”, 24 Aug 2015 low)

Conclusion

The Index has tumbled to the lower limit of the long-term significant support zone of 9600. Short-term technical elements suggest a potential rebound towards the 9780/9890 resistance zone as long as the 9470 daily pivotal support is not broken.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 9470 pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the waterfall slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 9320.

