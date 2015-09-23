dax daily outlook wed 23 sep potential rebound above 9470 support 1382482015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has performed worse than our expectation as it did not […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 23, 2015 4:48 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (monthly)_23 Sep 2015

DAX (daily )_23 Sep 2015

DAX (1 hour)_23 Sep 2015

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has performed worse than our expectation as it did not shape a rebound to test 10080 before a decline occurs. Instead, it just rebounded to a high of 10018 and tumbled sharply beyond the expected 9780 short-term target and hit the weekly downside target zone of 9600/9320 (click here for more details as per highlighted in our weekly outlook).

Please click here for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action is now at the critical support zone of 9600/9320 which is defined by the 34-month Moving Average and the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index appears to have completed a five wave (i, ii, iii, iv &v) down move cycle in place since 09 September 2015 high as a typical 5th wave Fibonacci projection of 0.764 from 09 September 2015 high @3pm to 22 September 2015 high @2pm has been met at the 9470 level. This observation suggests that at least a potential rebound should materialise at this juncture for the Index.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has exited from the oversold region and still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.
  • The intermediate resistance zone stands at 9780/9890 which is defined by the former 21 September 2015 swing low @4pm and the trendline resistance from 18 September 2015 high @3am.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9470

Resistance: 9780/9890

Next support: 9320 (“Black Monday”, 24 Aug 2015 low)

Conclusion

The Index has tumbled to the lower limit of the long-term significant support zone of 9600. Short-term technical elements suggest a potential rebound towards the 9780/9890 resistance zone as long as the 9470 daily pivotal support is not broken.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 9470 pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the waterfall slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 9320.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.