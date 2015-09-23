dax daily outlook wed 23 sep potential rebound above 9470 support 1382482015
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has performed worse than our expectation as it did not shape a rebound to test 10080 before a decline occurs. Instead, it just rebounded to a high of 10018 and tumbled sharply beyond the expected 9780 short-term target and hit the weekly downside target zone of 9600/9320 (click here for more details as per highlighted in our weekly outlook).
Pivot (key support): 9470
Resistance: 9780/9890
Next support: 9320 (“Black Monday”, 24 Aug 2015 low)
The Index has tumbled to the lower limit of the long-term significant support zone of 9600. Short-term technical elements suggest a potential rebound towards the 9780/9890 resistance zone as long as the 9470 daily pivotal support is not broken.
On the flipside, failure to hold above the 9470 pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the waterfall slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low at 9320.
