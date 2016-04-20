(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected short-term push up towards the 10310/10400 resistance (printed a high of 10363 in yesterday, U.S. session).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Yesterday’s rally seen in the price action has almost reached the 10400 resistance which is defined a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from 30 November 2015 high to 11 February 2016 low + 0618 projection from 07 April 2016 low) (see the first chart).

The daily RSI oscillator has reached its resistances which suggests limited upside potential in in terms of price action at this juncture as upside momentum is being “overstretched”.

The near-term supports of the Germany 30 Index rests at 10080 which defined by the pull-back support of the former rejection area that capped previous advances as highlighted on the daily chart and now the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 08 April 2016 low follow by 9900 which is the April 18 swing low formed after the failed Doha talks.

of the Germany 30 Index rests at which defined by the pull-back support of the former rejection area that capped previous advances as highlighted on the daily chart and now the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 08 April 2016 low follow by which is the April 18 swing low formed after the failed Doha talks. Intermarket analysis – the China A50 Index has tumbled the most in the past 7 weeks and it is now breaking below the neckline of a bearish “Double Top” chart configuration and fast approaching the first support at 9400 where a break below it is likely to unleash more weakness. This observation has been highlighted earlier in our weekly outlook/strategy published this Monday, click here for a recap (Weekly strategy chart attached over here, please see the last chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10400

Supports: 10080 & 9900

Next resistance: 10630

Conclusion

As long as the 10400 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see at least a bearish reaction towards the 10080 support and a break below it may add impetus for a deeper slide to target the next support at 9900.

However, a clearance above the 10400 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the expected short-term bearish scenario for a revival of the bulls to see a further potential upside movement towards the critical resistance at 10630 (the upper boundary of the descending channel in place since 12 April 2015 high).

