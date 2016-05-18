dax daily outlook wed 18 may 2016 risk of minor rebound at 978030 before another potential downleg o

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has challenged the 10026/40 short-term pivotal resistance (bull trap) and shaped the expected sell-off towards the range bottom (support) at 9780/30.

Today key economic data release for EMU zone as follow:

1)      Euro zone Consumer Price Index for Apr @0900GMT

Key elements

  • The Index is now coming close to the minor range bottom at 9780/30 where it may see a risk of a minor rebound again.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator, a gauge of price momentum is now coming close to an extreme oversold level. This observation suggests limited potential downside price action at this juncture as short-term downside momentum is being “overstretched” where it may mean revert.
  • The intermediate short-term resistance now stands at 9955 which is the descending trendline in place since 21 April 2016 high.
  • The key short-term resistance (pivot) remains at 10026/40.
  • The next short-term support after 9780/30 rests at 9620 which is defined by the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9955

Pivot (key resistance): 10026/40

Support: 9780/30 & 9620

Next resistance: 10165 (weekly pivot).

Conclusion

Yesterday’s expected decline is now coming close to the target (minor range bottom/support) at 9780/30 where the Index may shape a minor rebound first towards 9955 with a maximum limit set at the 10026/40 daily short-term pivotal resistance before another potential downleg materialises to target the next support at 9620.

However, a clearance above the 10026/40 pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a squeeze up to test the 10165 weekly pivotal resistance

