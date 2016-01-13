dax daily outlook wed 13 jan 2016 maintain recovery bias but risk of minor pull back below 10330360

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a bullish breakout as expected from […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 13, 2016 11:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_13 Jan 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stage a bullish breakout as expected from the “Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has staged a bullish breakout from the neckline of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders pattern now pull-back support at around 9950.
  • Current price action is now coming close to our short-term upside target at 10330 which is defined by the minor swing high congestion area of 6 January 2016 @2am and the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from the recent minor up move from 11 January 2016 low @7am to 11 January 2015 high @10pm projected from 13 January 2015 low @3am.
  • The above mentioned 1.1618 Fibonacci projection taking into conjunction with the Elliot Wave Principal suggests that 10330 resistance is a likely standard bullish impulsive wave 3 target. Therefore, it is considered as a risk level for the bulls in the short-term as the price action may shape a pull-back for a corrective wave 4.
  • The next resistance stands at 10430 which is also defined closely by the  61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 30 December 2015 high to 11 January 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10070

Pivot (key support): 9950

Resistance:  10330/360 & 10430

Next support: 9750/570 (long-term)

Conclusion

Maintain the bullish bias but do keep in mind of the risk of a minor pull-back below 10330/360. 9950 is the daily (short-term) pivotal support to maintain the current short-term bullish trend in the expected pull-back scenario for another potential upleg to target the next resistance at 10430.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 17380 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 9750/570 key long-term support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.