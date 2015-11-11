(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the trendline support (in dotted dark blue) joining the low since 02 October 2015 and the short-term trendline support (in pink) of the “Expanding Wedge” chart configuration.

Based on the aforementioned bearish breakdown from the former short-term supports, the odds of seeing a last “push up” towards 11220 has been greatly reduced (click here for more details as per mentioned in our latest weekly outlook/strategy). The Index printed a high of 11058 on last Friday, 06 November 2015 (1.5% below the desired 11220 inflection level).

Key elements

Yesterday’s price action has managed to stage a rebound by it remained below the former trend support (in dotted dark blue) now turns pull-back resistance at 10990.

The 10990 pull-back resistance also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 06 November 2015 high to 10 November 2015 low @6pm.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has drifted up into its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential for the price action of the Index.

The short-term support to watch will be at 10700 which are defined by the swing low of 27 October 2015 and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the start of the bullish impulsive wave in place since 29 September 2015 low to the recent 06 November 2015 high of 11058.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10990

Support: 10700

Next resistance: 11220

Conclusion

As long as the 10990 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see another potential drop to target the 10700 support in the first step

On the other hand, a clearance above the 10990 pivotal resistance may invalidate the corrective (bearish) movement for a squeeze up towards the 11220 resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.