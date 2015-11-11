dax daily outlook wed 11 nov potential further drop below 10990 resistance 1749972015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the trendline support (in dotted dark blue) […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 11, 2015 1:00 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_11 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the trendline support (in dotted dark blue) joining the low since 02 October 2015 and the short-term trendline support (in pink) of the “Expanding Wedge” chart configuration.

Based on the aforementioned bearish breakdown from the former short-term supports, the odds of seeing a last “push up” towards 11220 has been greatly reduced (click here for more details as per mentioned in our latest weekly outlook/strategy). The Index printed a high of 11058 on last Friday, 06 November 2015 (1.5% below the desired 11220 inflection level).

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s price action has managed to stage a rebound by it remained below the former trend support (in dotted dark blue) now turns pull-back resistance at 10990.
  • The 10990 pull-back resistance also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 06 November 2015 high to 10 November 2015 low @6pm.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has drifted up into its overbought region which suggests limited upside potential for the price action of the Index.
  • The short-term support to watch will be at 10700 which are defined by the swing low of 27 October 2015 and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the start of the bullish impulsive wave in place since 29 September 2015 low to the recent 06 November 2015 high of 11058.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10990

Support: 10700

Next resistance: 11220

Conclusion

As long as the 10990 daily (short-term) pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see another potential drop to target the 10700 support in the first step

On the other hand, a clearance above the 10990 pivotal resistance may invalidate the corrective (bearish) movement for a squeeze up towards the 11220 resistance.

Disclaimer


Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.