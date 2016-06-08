(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push higher in line with the rest of global major stock indices “encouraged” by U.S. Fed chairwoman, Yellen’s less hawkish speech on the timing of the next interest rates hikes given the latest weak Nonfarm payrolls data for May which just added only 38,000 jobs versus an expectation of 164,000.

Technically, the recent push up in price action is now hovering just below the upper limit of the neutrality range at 10350 set for this week. Please click here for a recap on our latest weekly outlook/strategy published on Monday.

Key elements

On the medium-term, the Index is still evolving within a “triangle range” configuration (depicted in purple) in place since 21 April 2016 high with the upper limit at 10350/310 where the recent up move from last Friday, 03 June 2016 low of 10037 has stalled (see 4 hour chart).

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has turned down and still has some room left to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that short-term downside momentum of price action has resurfaced

The significant short-term support now rests at 10150 and 10080 (the similar congestion level that the minor swing low of 03 June 2016 has tested with the former swing high areas of 10 May, 12 May and 17 May 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10350

Supports: 10150 & 10080

Next resistance: 10530/650

Conclusion

The recent rally of the Index has stalled right below the upper limit (resistance) of the “triangle range” configuration at 10310/350 with bearish momentum. As long as the 10350 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a bearish reaction towards 10150 and 10080 supports in the first step.

However, a break above the 10370 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish expectation for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10530/650 (21 April 2016 swing high and the upper boundary of the descending channel in place since 12 April 2015).

