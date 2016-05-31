dax daily outlook tues 31 may 2016 potential minor bearish setback below 10400 resistance 1813622016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push higher since last Friday, 27 […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 31, 2016 2:11 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_31 May 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push higher since last Friday, 27 May 2016 and it is now approaching close to our expected short-term target (resistance) at 10380  (printed a high of 13352) as per defined in our prior daily short-term technical strategy/outlook published last Friday (click here to recap).

Today’s key Germany/Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

  • Germany Retail Sales for Apr @0600GMT
  • Germany Unemployment Rate/Change for May @0755GMT
  • Preliminary Eurozone Consumer Price Index for May @0900 GMT

Key elements

  • In the shorter-term, the Index has started to trace out an impending “upside exhaustion” price action behaviour as it traced out an “Ascending Wedge” pattern (highlighted in purple).
  • The upper limit (resistance) of the “Ascending Wedge” now coincides closely with the predefined 10380 short-term resistance at 10400 which is also a key Fibonacci projection level.
  • The lower limit (support) of the  “Ascending Wedge” stands at 10175  and below it exposes the next near-term support of 10230/180 (the minor swing low area of 26 May 2016 @1pm + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep rally from 24 May 2016 low to yesterday high of 13352).
  • The hourly (RSI ) oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal close to the overbought region which suggests the short-term upside momentum of the recent up move has started to wane. These observations reinforce our expectation for a potential bearish reaction at/close to the 10380/400 resistance).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10400

Supports: 10320 & 10230/180

Next resistance: 10530/650

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are bearish which suggests that the Index is likely to take a “breather” after last week’s steep rally seen from the 24 May 2016 low. As long as the 10400 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a bearish setback towards the near-term support at 10320 before another potential slide to target 10230/180 next.

Do note that at this juncture, we do not expect a further significant decline after this expected short-term bearish setback has unfolded as the Index still has a potential residual push up towards the 10530/650 resistance (please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday).

On the other hand, a clearance above the 10400 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish setback scenario to see a direct push up towards the 10530/650 resistance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

