The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push higher since last Friday, 27 May 2016 and it is now approaching close to our expected short-term target (resistance) at 10380 (printed a high of 13352) as per defined in our prior daily short-term technical strategy/outlook published last Friday (click here to recap).

Today’s key Germany/Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

Germany Retail Sales for Apr @0600GMT

Germany Unemployment Rate/Change for May @0755GMT

Preliminary Eurozone Consumer Price Index for May @0900 GMT

Key elements

In the shorter-term, the Index has started to trace out an impending “upside exhaustion” price action behaviour as it traced out an “Ascending Wedge” pattern (highlighted in purple).

The upper limit (resistance) of the “Ascending Wedge” now coincides closely with the predefined 10380 short-term resistance at 10400 which is also a key Fibonacci projection level.

The lower limit (support) of the “Ascending Wedge” stands at 10175 and below it exposes the next near-term support of 10230/180 (the minor swing low area of 26 May 2016 @1pm + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep rally from 24 May 2016 low to yesterday high of 13352).

The hourly (RSI ) oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal close to the overbought region which suggests the short-term upside momentum of the recent up move has started to wane. These observations reinforce our expectation for a potential bearish reaction at/close to the 10380/400 resistance).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10400

Supports: 10320 & 10230/180

Next resistance: 10530/650

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are bearish which suggests that the Index is likely to take a “breather” after last week’s steep rally seen from the 24 May 2016 low. As long as the 10400 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a bearish setback towards the near-term support at 10320 before another potential slide to target 10230/180 next.

Do note that at this juncture, we do not expect a further significant decline after this expected short-term bearish setback has unfolded as the Index still has a potential residual push up towards the 10530/650 resistance (please click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday).

On the other hand, a clearance above the 10400 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish setback scenario to see a direct push up towards the 10530/650 resistance.

