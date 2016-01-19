dax daily outlook tues 19 jan 2016 potential last push down below 9740 1793832016
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) is still evolving within a short-term descending channel in place since […]
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) is still evolving within a short-term descending channel in place since […]
Pivot (key resistance): 9740
Support: 9300
Next resistance: 10165
Short-term technical elements remain bearish for the Index. However, do note that we are coming close to an inflection point for a mean reversion/”snap-back” for the Index after a steep decline in place since 30 December 2015.
As long as the 9740 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a last push down to test 9300 before a potential “snap-back” occurs.
On the flipside, a clearance above the 9740 pivotal resistance may see invalidate the push down scenario to see a squeeze up to target the next resistance at 10165.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.