Pivot (key support): 10760

Resistance: 11050/11100

Next support: 10600

With reference to our earlier daily/short-term technical outlook/strategy (link here), the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a bullish breakout above the 10840 level and the trendline resistance (in dotted pink). Latest price action has invalidated the minor pull-back scenario for a potential direct rise towards the 11050/11100 resistance (06 November 2015 swing high + 1.618 Fibonacci projection) above the updated daily pivotal support at 10760.

On the flipside, a sudden break below 10760 is likely to render this price move as a failiure breakout for a slide to test the lower limit of the longer-term trendline support linking the higher lows since 29 September 2015 now at 10600.

