dax daily outlook tues 17 nov updated bullish breakout potential direct rise towards 1105011100

(Click to enlarge chart) Key levels (1 to 3 days) – UPDATED Pivot (key support): 10760 Resistance: 11050/11100 Next support: 10600 Conclusion With reference to


November 17, 2015 5:48 PM
DAX (1 hour)_17 Nov 2015_updated(Click to enlarge chart)

Key levels (1 to 3 days) – UPDATED

Pivot (key support): 10760

Resistance: 11050/11100

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

With reference to our earlier daily/short-term technical outlook/strategy (link here), the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX)   has staged a bullish breakout above the 10840 level and the trendline resistance (in dotted pink). Latest price action has invalidated the minor pull-back scenario for a potential direct rise towards the 11050/11100 resistance (06 November 2015 swing high + 1.618 Fibonacci projection) above the updated daily pivotal support at 10760.

On the flipside, a sudden break below 10760 is likely to render this price move as a failiure breakout for a slide to test the lower limit of the longer-term trendline support linking the higher lows since 29 September 2015 now at 10600.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

Economic Calendar

