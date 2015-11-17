dax daily outlook tues 17 nov risk of pull back with supports at 1068010590 before another upleg 176

(Click to enlarge chart) Key elements The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to bounce higher from the trendline support (in dark […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 17, 2015 12:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_17 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

  • The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has continued to bounce higher from the trendline support (in dark blue) linking the higher lows since 29 September 2015.
  • This trendline support is now at 10590 which also confluences closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s rally from its low of 10489 to this morning’s current Asian session high.
  • Current action is now resting right below the intermediate resistance (trendline + Fibonacci cluster) at 10840 as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy (click link for more details).
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator exited from the overbought region and still shows room for further downside potential before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests a risk pf a pull-back in price action as yesterday’s rally has appeared “overstretched” in terms of momentum.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10680

Pivot (key support): 10590

Resistance: 10840 & 11050

Next support: 10380 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is now right below an intermediate resistance of 10840 where it faces the risk of a pull-back towards 10680 with a maximum limit set at the 10590 daily pivotal support. Thereafter, another round of potential upside movement is likely to resume to target the last swing high at 11050.

However, a break below the 10590 short-term pivotal support may negate the expected bullish tone to see a slide to test the weekly pivotal support at 10380.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.