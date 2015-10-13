(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways below short-term range top in place since 07 October 2015 at 18440. The market will await for two major German economic data releases today, Consumer Price Index @ 2pm SGT for September and ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey @5pm SGT.

*SGT stands for Singapore time

Key elements

Since the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 9320, the Index has traced out an impending bullish “Double Bottom” pattern with neckline resistance at 10380.

In the shorter-term, the Index appears to be evolving within a steeper ascending channel (in dark blue) from the low of 06 October 2015 @3pm with its lower boundary close to the 10050/10030 range support.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the ascending channel also confluences with the neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” at 10380 and the 10360 extended 3 rd wave Fibonacci projection target level of 2.00 from 29 September 2015 low @2pm to 02 October 2015 low @9pm based on the Elliot Wave Principal.

wave Fibonacci projection target level of 2.00 from 29 September 2015 low @2pm to 02 October 2015 low @9pm based on the Elliot Wave Principal. The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to its oversold region which suggests that a potential upturn in price action is round the corner.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10050/10030

Resistance: 10320/10380

Next support: 9780 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 10050/10030 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a up move to target the 10320/10380 resistance.

However, failure to hold above the 10050/10030 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards the pull-back support of the descending channel bullish breakout (in dotted pink) and the weekly pivotal support at 9780 (click here for more details).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.