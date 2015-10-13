dax daily outlook tues 13 oct 1005010030 is the key short term support to watch 1561412015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways below short-term range top in place since […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways below short-term range top in place since […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has traded sideways below short-term range top in place since 07 October 2015 at 18440. The market will await for two major German economic data releases today, Consumer Price Index @ 2pm SGT for September and ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey @5pm SGT.
*SGT stands for Singapore time
Pivot (key support): 10050/10030
Resistance: 10320/10380
Next support: 9780 (weekly pivot)
As long as the 10050/10030 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a up move to target the 10320/10380 resistance.
However, failure to hold above the 10050/10030 short-term pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards the pull-back support of the descending channel bullish breakout (in dotted pink) and the weekly pivotal support at 9780 (click here for more details).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.