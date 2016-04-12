(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to shape the expected minor corrective rebound from last Thursday, 08 April 2016 low of 9442 (+2.84%).

Key elements

The Index is now coming close to its former range support now turns pull-back resistance at 9780 where it may face the risk of an exhaustion in on-going minor corrective rebound. Please click here

The pull-back resistance of 9780 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline (wave 3/) from 30 march 2016 high of 10099 to 08 April 2016 low + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from yesterday, 11 April 2016 low of 9521 @3pm).

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region and still has room for further potential downside before reaching its extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that short-term downside momentum of price action has resurfaced.

The significant short-term support now rests at the 9520/442 zone which is defined the former swing low area of 06 April and 8 April 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 9780

Support: 9520/442

Next resistance: 9900 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 9780 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed the Index is likely to see a potential swing move down to target its range support at 9580/520.

However, a clearance above the 9780 short-term pivotal resistance may negate the bearish tone to see a push up to test this week medium-term pivotal resistance at 9780.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.