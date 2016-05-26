dax daily outlook thurs 26 may 2016 further potential push up above 1013010080 support 1812912016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has done the reverse and staged a bullish breakout […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 26, 2016 4:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_26 May 2016

DAX (1 hour)_26 May 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has done the reverse and staged a bullish breakout from a minor “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration in place since 06 May 2016 low as well as the 10165 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Our preferred medium-term bearish view has been invalidated and the corrective rally in place since 11 February 2016 is now extending.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The on-going corrective rally from the 11 February 2016 low of 8696 is showing potential signs of an extension towards the upper limit of the descending channel at 10780/880 as it has staged a breakout above the former swing high areas of 17 to 30 March 2016 at 10080. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has broken above the 50% and shows room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate short-term support now stands at 10130 which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent sharp rally from 24 May 2016 low of 9771 to yesterday high and also confluences with the minor swing low area of 25 May 2016 @2pm.
  • The significant short-term resistance now stands at 10380 with is defined by the 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 06 May 2016 low of 9733 to 10 May 2016 high of 10111 projected from 24 May 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10130

Pivot (key support): 10080

Resistance: 10380

Next support: 9960

Conclusion

The corrective rally from 11 February low is now extending. As long as the 10080 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further upswing to target the next resistance at 10380 in the first step.

Only a break below 10080 is likely to invalidate the current sharp rally cycle to see a retracement towards the next support at 9960 (pull-back support of the minor “Symmetrical Triangle” bullish breakout + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rsharp rally from 24 May 2016 low of 9771 to yesterday high).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.