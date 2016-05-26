(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has done the reverse and staged a bullish breakout from a minor “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration in place since 06 May 2016 low as well as the 10165 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Our preferred medium-term bearish view has been invalidated and the corrective rally in place since 11 February 2016 is now extending.

Key elements

The on-going corrective rally from the 11 February 2016 low of 8696 is showing potential signs of an extension towards the upper limit of the descending channel at 10780/880 as it has staged a breakout above the former swing high areas of 17 to 30 March 2016 at 10080. In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has broken above the 50% and shows room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).

The intermediate short-term support now stands at 10130 which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent sharp rally from 24 May 2016 low of 9771 to yesterday high and also confluences with the minor swing low area of 25 May 2016 @2pm.

The significant short-term resistance now stands at 10380 with is defined by the 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 06 May 2016 low of 9733 to 10 May 2016 high of 10111 projected from 24 May 2016 low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10130

Pivot (key support): 10080

Resistance: 10380

Next support: 9960

Conclusion

The corrective rally from 11 February low is now extending. As long as the 10080 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further upswing to target the next resistance at 10380 in the first step.

Only a break below 10080 is likely to invalidate the current sharp rally cycle to see a retracement towards the next support at 9960 (pull-back support of the minor “Symmetrical Triangle” bullish breakout + 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rsharp rally from 24 May 2016 low of 9771 to yesterday high).

