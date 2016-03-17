dax daily outlook thurs 17 mar 2016 10100280 remains the key resistance for potential bearish move 1

  (Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier In our prior short-term daily outlook/strategy published on Wed, 17 March 2016, the Germany 30 Index (proxy […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 17, 2016 2:48 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (4 hour)_17 Mar 2016

DAX (1 hour)_17 Mar 2016

 

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

In our prior short-term daily outlook/strategy published on Wed, 17 March 2016, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to inch higher in the U.S. session due to a more than expected dovish U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate hike projection (“dot plot”) for 2016 where the Fed reduced to its median projected hikes to 2 (versus market expectations of 3) from 4 in the previous December 2015 meeting.

The late rally in the Index is still below this Monday, 14 March 2016 minor swing high at 10041 and the 10100/280 “risk zone”. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index remains toppish below the 10100/280 “risk zone” which is defined by a confluence of elements (for more details, click over here as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy).
  • Latest price action is still tracing out an impending bearish “Double Top” configuration with its neckline support now at 9890. The next short-term support rests at 9700 which is defined by the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since the start of the countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the countertrend rally that started from 11 February 2016 low to this Monday, 14 March 2016 high of 10041.
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has inched up towards its overbought region which suggests limited potential upside at this juncture as upside momentum of price action has appeared to be waning.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 10100/280

Supports: 9890 & 9700

Next resistance: 10390 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Despite yesterday’s Fed dovish “actions”, the Index is still facing the risk of a potential multi-week decline as the countertrend rally from 11 February 2016 low of 8696 is coming to its tail-end.

As long as the 10100/280 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a drop to test the first support at 9890 (neckline of the mini “Double Top”) and a break below it may trigger a further decline to target the next support at 9700 in the first step.

However, a clearance above the 10100/280 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see a “residual” squeeze up towards the “excess” at 10390 (weekly pivotal resistance).

Economic Calendar

