What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a deeper pull-back and broken below the 10250 daily pivotal support and invalidated our bullish case for the Index.

Key elements

Yesterday’s slide in price action has tested and manage to stage a bounce from the lower (support) of the short-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 02 September 2015 low @12am at 10117 (see 4 hour chart).

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme oversold level which indicates that the current pull-back in price action has lose downside momentum (see 4 hour chart).

The upper (resistance) boundary of the ascending channel (in dark blue) stands at 10650 which confluences with the 07 July 2015 swing low and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 05 September 2015 low @2am to 10 September 2015 low @6am (see 4 & 1 hour charts).

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has staged a rebound from its support and oversold region (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10117

Resistance: 10320 & 10650

Next support: 9890 & 9600

Conclusion

The Index remains supported by the lower boundary of the ascending channel even though it has staged a deeper pull-back than expected. Current technical elements are still positive, thus we maintain our bullish bias for a potential recovery towards 10320 follow by 10650 above the 10117 daily pivotal support.

Only a break below 10117 will alter our bullish view for a slide to test 9890 and even the significant long-term support t 9600.

