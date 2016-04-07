dax daily outlook thurs 07 apr 2016 another potential downleg looms below 9690745 resistance 1805012

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to inch higher but it has remained […]


Financial Analyst
April 7, 2016 2:19 PM
Financial Analyst

DAX (4 hour)_07 Apr 2016

DAX (1 hour)_07 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to inch higher but it has remained below the short-term pivotal resistance at 9690.

Please click on this link for recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index is now right below the upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term descending channel in place 30 March 2016 high of 10099 at 9745.
  • The upper boundary of the short-term descending channel at 9745 also confluences with the former swing low areas of 17 March, 22 March and 01 April 2016 of the former range bottom and the 38.2%/50% Fibonacci retracement from 04 April 2016 high @8pm to yesterday low of 9501 (a potential end target of a corrective wave 4 based on the Elliot Wave Principal) (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests that recent rebound from 9501 low is likely to have topped.
  • The significant supports remains at 9480/395 and 9255 which is our expected standard and maximum medium-term downside targets set for this week (please click here for details). Interestingly, it also coincides  closely now  with the 1.00/1.382% Fibonacci projection level taken from the decline of 30 March 2016 high @9pm to  01 April 2016 low @9pm projected from 04 April 2016 high of 9907.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 9690/745

Supports: 9480/395 & 9255

Next resistance: 9930

Conclusion

The rebound seen from yesterday’s low of 9501 is likely to have come to an inflection area where the current medium-term downside movement cycle from 30 March 2016 high is likely to resume another potential downleg.

As long as the 9690/745 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see another round of decline to target the expected medium-term standard downside target (support) at 9480/395.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 9690/745 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone (not a change on the medium-term bearish trend) to see a push up to retest the 9930 pull-back resistance of the “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout (see 4 hour chart).

Economic Calendar

