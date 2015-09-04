dax daily outlook thurs 04 sep 10000 is the key support to watch to maintain bullish tone 1201242015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to push higher (met first target of 10310) as expected and almost met the upside target of 10440 (printed a high of 10382 on Wednesday, 03 September 2015).
Pivot (key support): 10000
Resistance: 10440 & 10660
Next support: 9600/9530
We continue to maintain our bullish view for the Index and shifted the daily pivotal support up to 10000 from 9890. As long as the 10000 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to test the 10440 intermediate resistance and a break above 10440 may trigger a further rally to target the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 10660.
On the contrary, failure to hold above the 10000 pivotal support may invalidate our bullish expectation for a slide to retest the long-term support at 9600/9530.
