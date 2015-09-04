dax daily outlook thurs 04 sep 10000 is the key support to watch to maintain bullish tone 1201242015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to push higher (met first target of 10310) […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 4, 2015 2:58 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (1 hour)_04 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to push higher (met first target of 10310) as expected and almost met the upside target of 10440 (printed a high of 10382 on Wednesday, 03 September 2015).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Since the “Black Monday” 24 August 2015 low, the Index has started to evolve into a short-term ascending channel (in green) with its upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 10660 and 10000 respectively.
  • The aforementioned price action represents a bullish dynamic behaviour for the Index.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region which indicates that the current decline from yesterday’s high of 10382 is losing downside momentum and an upturn in price action is imminent.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10000

Resistance: 10440 & 10660

Next support: 9600/9530

Conclusion

We continue to maintain our bullish view for the Index and shifted the daily pivotal support up to 10000 from 9890. As long as the 10000 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to test the 10440 intermediate resistance and a break above 10440 may trigger a further rally to target the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 10660.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 10000 pivotal support may invalidate our bullish expectation for a slide to retest the long-term support at 9600/9530.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

