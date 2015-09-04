(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to push higher (met first target of 10310) as expected and almost met the upside target of 10440 (printed a high of 10382 on Wednesday, 03 September 2015).

Key elements

Since the “Black Monday” 24 August 2015 low, the Index has started to evolve into a short-term ascending channel (in green) with its upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 10660 and 10000 respectively.

The aforementioned price action represents a bullish dynamic behaviour for the Index.

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region which indicates that the current decline from yesterday’s high of 10382 is losing downside momentum and an upturn in price action is imminent.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10000

Resistance: 10440 & 10660

Next support: 9600/9530

Conclusion

We continue to maintain our bullish view for the Index and shifted the daily pivotal support up to 10000 from 9890. As long as the 10000 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to test the 10440 intermediate resistance and a break above 10440 may trigger a further rally to target the upper boundary of the ascending channel at 10660.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 10000 pivotal support may invalidate our bullish expectation for a slide to retest the long-term support at 9600/9530.

