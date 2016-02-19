(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected minor pull-back towards the intermediate support at 9340 (printed a low of 9348) before a new upleg occurred to see a new high of 9547 for this week.

Key elements

The Index has continued to evolve within a short-term bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) now at 9350.

The short-term ascending channel support of 9350 also confluences with yesterday’s minor swing low and now the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally in place since 11 February 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 9547.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely to be forming the final 5 th wave (v) to complete the bullish impulsive wave structure of a/ (minor degree) that started from 11 February 2016 low of 8696. The potential wave v targets stands at 9650 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster from different swing lows (1.00 projection from 17 February 2016 low @12am & 0.764 projection from 18 February 2016 low @4pm). Thereafter, a corrective wave b/ is likely to unfold to retrace the rally from 11 February 2016 low.

wave (v) to complete the bullish impulsive wave structure of a/ (minor degree) that started from 11 February 2016 low of 8696. The potential wave v targets stands at 9650 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster from different swing lows (1.00 projection from 17 February 2016 low @12am & 0.764 projection from 18 February 2016 low @4pm). Thereafter, a corrective wave b/ is likely to unfold to retrace the rally from 11 February 2016 low. The above mentioned 5 th wave target of 9650 also coincides closely with the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016.

wave target of 9650 also coincides closely with the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016. The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just started to turn up from its oversold region which suggests that a revival of upside revival.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9430

Pivot (key support): 9350

Resistances: 9618/650 & 9750

Next support: 9100

Conclusion

We are maintaining our bullish bias with a tightened short-term support zone of 9430/9350 for a potential final push up to target the 9618/650 resistance with a maximum limit set at 9750 (1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 17 February 2016 low @12am to 18 February 2016 high @1pm projected from 18 February 2016 low @5pm).

Only a break below the 9350 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the on-going bullish structure in place since 11 February 2016 low to see the start of the corrective wave b/ for a decline towards the next support at 9100.

