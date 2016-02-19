dax daily outlook fri 19 feb 2016 potential final push up above 9430350 support 1797992016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected minor pull-back towards the intermediate […]


February 19, 2016 1:51 PM
DAX (daily)_19 Feb 2016

DAX (1 hour)_19 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected minor pull-back towards the intermediate support at 9340 (printed a low of 9348) before a new upleg occurred to see a new high of 9547 for this week.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to evolve within a short-term bullish ascending channel with its lower boundary (support) now at 9350.
  • The short-term ascending channel support of 9350 also confluences with yesterday’s minor swing low and now the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally in place since 11 February 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 9547.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely to be forming the final 5th wave (v) to complete the bullish impulsive wave structure of a/ (minor degree) that started from 11 February 2016 low of 8696. The potential wave v targets stands at 9650 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster from different swing lows (1.00 projection from 17 February 2016 low @12am & 0.764 projection from 18 February 2016 low @4pm). Thereafter, a corrective wave b/ is likely to unfold to retrace the rally from 11 February 2016 low.
  • The above mentioned 5th wave target of 9650 also coincides closely with the upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 11 February 2016.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has just started to turn up from its oversold region which suggests that a revival of upside revival.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9430

Pivot (key support): 9350

Resistances: 9618/650 & 9750

Next support: 9100

Conclusion

We are maintaining our bullish bias with a tightened short-term support zone of 9430/9350 for a potential final push up to target the 9618/650 resistance with a maximum limit set at 9750 (1.00 Fibonacci projection of the rally from 17 February 2016 low @12am to 18 February 2016 high @1pm projected from 18 February 2016 low @5pm).

Only a break below the 9350 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the on-going bullish structure in place since 11 February 2016 low to see the start of the corrective wave b/ for a decline towards the next support at 9100.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

