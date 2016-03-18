dax daily outlook fri 18 mar 2016 potential bearish tone remains intact 1802532016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to stage the expected down move from the 10100/280 “risk zone” as per highlighted in our prior short-term daily outlook/strategy published on Thurs, 17 March 2016 (click here for a recap).
It has almost hit the expected short-term downside target at 9700 (printed a low of 9747 in yesterday, 17 March 2016 European session).
Intermediate resistance: 9930
Pivot (key resistance): 10100/280
Supports: 9700 & 9570/480
Next resistance: 10390 (weekly pivot)
We are maintaining our bearish bias for the Index. The current technical elements are now reinforcing our initial medium-term bearish view as the countertrend rally cycle from 11 February 2016 low of 8696 is likely to have ended below the 10100/280 “risk zone”. For more details, click over here as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy.
Today’s intermediate resistance will be at 9930 with the pivotal resistance remains at 10100/280, the Index may see a further slide to test 9700 before targeting the next support at 9570/480.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 10100/280 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see a “residual” squeeze up towards the “excess level” at 10390 (weekly pivotal resistance).
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.