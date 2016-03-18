(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to stage the expected down move from the 10100/280 “risk zone” as per highlighted in our prior short-term daily outlook/strategy published on Thurs, 17 March 2016 (click here for a recap).

It has almost hit the expected short-term downside target at 9700 (printed a low of 9747 in yesterday, 17 March 2016 European session).

Key elements

Price action has staged a bearish breakout from the mini “Double Top” right below the 10100/280 “risk zone”. The neckline support of the “Double Top” is now pull-back resistance at around 9930.

On a bigger picture, the advance in price action has failed the second time at the rejection level of 9930 which is defined by the swing high area of 27 January 2015, a Fibonacci retracement and the pull-back resistance of a former long-term trendline support from 11 September 2011 low (see daily chart).

which is defined by the swing high area of 27 January 2015, a Fibonacci retracement and the pull-back resistance of a former long-term trendline support from 11 September 2011 low (see daily chart). Below the 9700 support is the 9570/9480 zone which is defined by the swing low area of 11 March 2016 as well as the former swing high areas of 22 February and 26 February 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 9930

Pivot (key resistance): 10100/280

Supports: 9700 & 9570/480

Next resistance: 10390 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

We are maintaining our bearish bias for the Index. The current technical elements are now reinforcing our initial medium-term bearish view as the countertrend rally cycle from 11 February 2016 low of 8696 is likely to have ended below the 10100/280 “risk zone”. For more details, click over here as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy.

Today’s intermediate resistance will be at 9930 with the pivotal resistance remains at 10100/280, the Index may see a further slide to test 9700 before targeting the next support at 9570/480.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 10100/280 short-term pivotal resistance may put the bears on hold to see a “residual” squeeze up towards the “excess level” at 10390 (weekly pivotal resistance).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.