What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to inch lower towards the end of European session it printed a low of 9505 reinforced by the increased risk of Brexit that has lingered in the past one week.

The Index is now coming close to the expected downside target/support at 9440/30 as per highlighted in our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here for a recap).

Today’s economic even risk will be the U.S. central bank, Fed monetary policy meeting @1800GMT where it will be widely expected to keep the benchmark policy interest rate unchanged at 0.5%. Latest data as at 14 June 2016, the Fed Funds futures is only pricing in a 2% probability of an interest rate hike today with a probability of 21% chance of hike in the next Fed meeting on 24 July 2016.

The probability of the rate hike in July has been decreased significant from a probability of 46% from 4 weeks before the dismal Nonfarm payrolls data for May.

What are important in today’s meeting will be the Fed officials’ latest economic projections to gauge whether they are still keeping their prior projected at least two policy interest rate hikes before 2016 ends and also Chairwoman, Yellen press conference.

Key elements

The Index is now coming close to the a medium-term support at 9430 which is defined by the 08 April 2016 swing low area and a Fibonacci cluster at the 9390 level (see 4 hour chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is now coming close to see a completion of its minor extended bearish implusive wave 3 down movement in place since 07 June 2016 high of 10316 with a projected target at 9440 (2.618). Thus, the risk now increases for a potential “snap-back” rally (minor wave 4) to occur at the 9440 region to retrace the recent steep decline.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is also supporting the potential imminent “snap-back” rally scenario as it has exited from its oversold region and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching the extreme overbought region.

The significant short-term resistance to watch will be at 9770 which is defined by a confluence of elements (the minor swing low areas of 06/13/19/24 May 2016, short-term pull-back resistance from 1 June 2016 low (depicted in pink) and close to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent steep decline from 07 June 2016 high of 10316 to yesterday’s low).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9440/30

Pivot (key support): 9390

Resistances: 9630 & 9770

Next support: 9120

Conclusion

Limited short-term downside potential. The Index may see a final push down towards 9440/30 and as long as the 9390 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential “snap-back” rally to target the resistances at 9630 follow by 9770.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 9390 short-term pivotal support is likely to see the continuation of the waterfall decline towards the next support at 9120 (minor swing low of 24 February 2016).

