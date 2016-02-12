dax daily outlook fri 12 feb 2016 coming close to inflection zone potential last drop below 89209130
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has dropped lower (printed a low of 8696) as expected but it has not met our expected downside target of 8650/580 yet.
Intermediate resistance: 8920
Pivot (key resistance): 9130
Supports: 8650/580 & 8350
Next resistance: 9300
Bears should be cautious now as we are likely coming to the end of a steep and “easy” downside movement where late bears’ stop-losses can be trigger/squeezed out easily.
As longs as the 9130 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, we are maintaining our bearish stance for a potential last drop towards the 8650/580 support with a maximum limit set at 8350.
On the other hand, a break above the 9130 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for see a further rebound towards the former critical support now turns resistance at 9300.
