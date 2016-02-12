dax daily outlook fri 12 feb 2016 coming close to inflection zone potential last drop below 89209130

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has dropped lower (printed a low of 8696) as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 12, 2016 2:01 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (daily)_12 Feb 2016

DAX (1 hour)_12 Feb 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has dropped lower (printed a low of 8696) as expected but it has not met our expected downside target of 8650/580 yet.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to shape the expected decline and it is now coming close a inflection zone of 8650/350 as per defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster, the swing low of October 2010 and now the lower boundary (support) of the short-term bearish descending channel in place since 01 February 2016 high. Please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our weekly outlook/strategy.
  • Given the confluence of elements that defined the inflection zone of 8650/8350, the Index is likely to see a potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bullish countertrend rally at that juncture after a steep decline since 27 January 2016 (the rejection area from the pull-back resistance of the former long-term trendline support from September 2011 low).
  • In addition, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has already dipped into the oversold region and it is coming close to an extreme oversold level where price action of the Index has managed to stage a rebound in the past. This observation gives credit to the potential bullish countertrend movement as downside momentum is being “overstretched”.
  • The significant short-term resistance to watch remains at 9130 which is defined by the upper boundary of the short-term descending channel and 10 February 2016 minor swing high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 8920

Pivot (key resistance): 9130

Supports: 8650/580 & 8350

Next resistance: 9300

Conclusion

Bears should be cautious now as we are likely coming to the end of a steep and “easy” downside movement where late bears’ stop-losses can be trigger/squeezed out easily.

As longs as the 9130 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, we are maintaining our bearish stance for a potential last drop towards the 8650/580 support with a maximum limit set at 8350.

On the other hand, a break above the 9130 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for see a further rebound towards the former critical support now turns resistance at 9300.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk 

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.