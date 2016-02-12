(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has dropped lower (printed a low of 8696) as expected but it has not met our expected downside target of 8650/580 yet.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Index has continued to shape the expected decline and it is now coming close a inflection zone of 8650/350 as per defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster, the swing low of October 2010 and now the lower boundary (support) of the short-term bearish descending channel in place since 01 February 2016 high. Please click on this link

Given the confluence of elements that defined the inflection zone of 8650/8350, the Index is likely to see a potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bullish countertrend rally at that juncture after a steep decline since 27 January 2016 (the rejection area from the pull-back resistance of the former long-term trendline support from September 2011 low).

In addition, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has already dipped into the oversold region and it is coming close to an extreme oversold level where price action of the Index has managed to stage a rebound in the past. This observation gives credit to the potential bullish countertrend movement as downside momentum is being “overstretched”.

The significant short-term resistance to watch remains at 9130 which is defined by the upper boundary of the short-term descending channel and 10 February 2016 minor swing high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 8920

Pivot (key resistance): 9130

Supports: 8650/580 & 8350

Next resistance: 9300

Conclusion

Bears should be cautious now as we are likely coming to the end of a steep and “easy” downside movement where late bears’ stop-losses can be trigger/squeezed out easily.

As longs as the 9130 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, we are maintaining our bearish stance for a potential last drop towards the 8650/580 support with a maximum limit set at 8350.

On the other hand, a break above the 9130 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for see a further rebound towards the former critical support now turns resistance at 9300.

