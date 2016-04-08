(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected decline from the predefined short-term pivotal resistance at 9690/745 and hit the upper limit of the expected standard medium-term downside target of 9480/395 (printed a low of 9442).

Please click on this link for recap on our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

Current price action is coming close to the lower boundary (support) of the bearish descending channel in place since 30 March 2016 high. The lower boundary of the descending channel now stands at 9395 which also coincides with the lower limit of the expected standard medium-term downside target of 9480/395 ( Please click on this link for more details on our weekly outlook/strategy that was published earlier on Monday) .

. The abovementioned descending channel’s support of 9395 also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (2.00 + .0618) at 9395/330 (see 1 hour chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the likely wave count is a bearish impulsive 5 waves structure of (a) of an intermediate degree that started from 23 March 2016 high of 10118. Current price action is undergoing the potential last downleg of wave 3/ with a potential target at 9395/330.

After the completion of the bearish wave 3/, a potential corrective wave 4/ is likely to occur.

The upper boundary (resistance) of the descending channel stands at 9700/745 which also coincides closely with the pull-back resistance of the former range bottom that started from 17 March to 01 April 2016,

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which is an indication of a waning downside momentum of price action. This observation reinforces the potential corrective rebound (wave 4/) is round the corner.

However, the shorter-term 1 hour Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level and still has room for a further potential decline before reaching its extreme oversold level. Therefore, price action of the Index may shape a final push down first before a potential occurs.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9395/330

Resistance: 9700/745

Next support: 9255/120

Conclusion

The Index may shape a final push down close to the 9395/330 short-term pivotal support (lower limit of the expected standard medium-term downside target) before a potential corrective rebound (not a recovery) occurs to target the 9700/745 resistance.

On the other hand, a break below the 9395/330 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the corrective rebound scenario for a direct decline towards the next support at 9225/120 (the expected maximum medium-term downside target).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.