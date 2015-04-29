dax daily outlook for wed 29 apr potential final push up towards 12030 539832015
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to plummet towards our expected target at 11760/11740 […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to plummet towards our expected target at 11760/11740 […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to plummet towards our expected target at 11760/11740 (the lower limit of the Symmetrical Triangle range configuration).
Please click on this link to review our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 11730
Resistance: 11840 & 12030
Next support: 11600
A break above the 11840 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a potential push up towards the 12030 range top of the “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration. However, do be cautious as this expected rebound is not the continuation of the prior multi-month bullish trend (please click on this link again to review our latest weekly outlook).
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 11730 daily pivotal support may invalidate the expected “final push up “scenario for a potential multi-week slide towards the next support at 11600 in the first instance.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.