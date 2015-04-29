(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to plummet towards our expected target at 11760/11740 (the lower limit of the Symmetrical Triangle range configuration).

Please click on this link to review our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Based on the fractal approach (Elliot Wave Principal), the Index has completed a 4 th leg (wave d) of a typical 5 wave (a-b-c-d-e) structure of a “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration. Right now, the Index is likely to undergo a potential final 5 th leg (wave e) to push the price action back up towards the upper limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle”.

leg (wave d) of a typical 5 wave (a-b-c-d-e) structure of a “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration. Right now, the Index is likely to undergo a potential final 5 leg (wave e) to push the price action back up towards the upper limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle”. The upper limit (resistance)of the “Symmetrical Triangle” now stands at 12030 which is also coincides closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci projection from 23 April 2015 low to 28 April 2015 low.

The lower limit (support) of the “Symmetrical Triangle” stands at 11730.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11730

Resistance: 11840 & 12030

Next support: 11600

Conclusion

A break above the 11840 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a potential push up towards the 12030 range top of the “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration. However, do be cautious as this expected rebound is not the continuation of the prior multi-month bullish trend (please click on this link again to review our latest weekly outlook).

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 11730 daily pivotal support may invalidate the expected “final push up “scenario for a potential multi-week slide towards the next support at 11600 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.