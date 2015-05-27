dax daily outlook for wed 27 may 11730 is the upside trigger to watch to revive the bulls 665862015

DAX (1 hour)_27 May 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 11730 daily pivotal support and plummeted straight towards our alternate target at 11640/11600.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has managed to hold above the 11600 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region.
  • The next support will be at 11380 which is the pull-back of the former descending channel breakout (in dotted red) and trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows of 07 May 2015 and 14 may 2015.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11600

Resistance: 11730 & 11890

Next support: 11380

Conclusion

Even though the Index is still hold above the 11600 weekly pivotal support, it needs to break above 11730 (upside trigger) to gain traction for a recovery to target 11890 in the first instance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 11600 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the next support at 11380.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

