What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken below the 11730 daily pivotal support and plummeted straight towards our alternate target at 11640/11600.

Key elements

The Index has managed to hold above the 11600 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region.

The next support will be at 11380 which is the pull-back of the former descending channel breakout (in dotted red) and trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows of 07 May 2015 and 14 may 2015.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11600

Resistance: 11730 & 11890

Next support: 11380

Conclusion

Even though the Index is still hold above the 11600 weekly pivotal support, it needs to break above 11730 (upside trigger) to gain traction for a recovery to target 11890 in the first instance.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 11600 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper decline towards the next support at 11380.

