What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has broken above the 11140/11160 daily pivotal resistance and almost reached the alternate target at 11250. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is coming close the 11250/11300 resistance (upper boundary of ascending channel in place since 16 October 2014 low + Fibonacci projection cluster).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal.

The 11000/10990 support also coincides with a short-term ascending trendline (in orange).

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 11250/11300

Support: 11160 & 11000/10990

Next resistance: 11455

Conclusion

Elements are still advocating for a potential setback below the 11250/11300 daily pivotal resistance but the Index needs to have a clear break below 11160 to reinforce the expected decline towards the 11000/10990 support.

On the other hand, a break above 11300 may invalidate the expected setback scenario for further upside movement to target 11455 next.

