What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has managed to stay above the 11640/11570 daily pivotal support as expected after the bullish breakout occurrence from the former short-term descending channel.

Key elements

The pull-back support of the former descending channel (in dotted red) breakout remains at 11570.

The next resistance will be at 12050/12120 which also corresponds with the 1.1618 Fibonacci projection from 07 May 2015 low to 14 May 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11730

Resistance: 12050/12150

Next support: 11640/11570

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias for a further potential push up towards 12050/12120, holding above the tightened daily pivotal support at 11730.

On the other hand, failure the hold above 11730 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide towards the pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout at 11640/11570

