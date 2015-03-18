(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower, challenged but managed to hold above the 11960 daily pivotal support.

Key elements

The pull-back support of the upper boundary of the former intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 10 February 2015 is at 11960.

The short-term trendline support joining the lows since 10 March 2015 is also at 11960.

The hourly RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound from its support.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 11960

Resistance: 12220 & 12340

Next support: 11850

Conclusion

11960 remains the daily pivotal support to watch for a possible recovery towards 12220 before targeting 12340.

On the other hand, a clear break below 11960 is likely to damage the intermediate term bullish trend for a decline towards the next support at 11850 in the first instance.

