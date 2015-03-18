dax daily outlook for wed 18 mar 11960 remains the support to watch 338722015
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has drifted lower, challenged but managed to hold above the 11960 daily pivotal support.
Pivot (key support): 11960
Resistance: 12220 & 12340
Next support: 11850
11960 remains the daily pivotal support to watch for a possible recovery towards 12220 before targeting 12340.
On the other hand, a clear break below 11960 is likely to damage the intermediate term bullish trend for a decline towards the next support at 11850 in the first instance.
