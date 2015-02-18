What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has challenged to 10790 daily pivotal support but it managed to stage a recovery there after as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The hourly Stochastic oscillator still has a bit of “room” on the downside before reaching its “extreme” oversold level. This observation suggests the risk of a pull-back.

The lower boundary of the ascending channel (in orange) stands at around 10780.

The 11100/11140 resistance also corresponds with a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 10850

Pivot (key support): 10780

Resistance: 11000 & 11100/11140

Next support: 10600

Conclusion

Elements are still positive but do expect a minor pull-back towards the 10850 intermediate support before a potential upside movement resumes to target 11000 before 11100/11140.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10780 daily pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the 10600 support.

