What happened yesterday

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has challenged the 10920 daily pivotal support before spiking up as expected.

Key elements

The trendline resistance joining the highs since 22 May 2015 is now capping the Index at 11320.

The 11320 resistance also corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 11 June 2015 high to 16 June 2015 low.

The hourly RSI oscillator still has some room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 11200

Pivot (key resistance): 11320

Support: 10800 & 10680/10600

Next resistance: 11470 (weekly pivot) & 11605

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements suggest that the Index may continue to see a push up towards the 11200/11320 resistance zone before another down leg materialises to retest the 16 June 2015 swing low at 10800.

However, a break above the 11320 daily pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a test on the 11470 weekly pivotal resistance.